Peter J. Germain Sells 392 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) EVP Peter J. Germain sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $12,943.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FHI stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,689. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.20. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.23 and a 52 week high of $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $396.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.26 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FHI shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FHI

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Interval Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 409,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after buying an additional 154,370 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 305.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,216,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.