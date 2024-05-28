Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,905 shares during the quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of PFE traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.30. 12,373,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,059,066. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average is $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37. The company has a market cap of $160.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -471.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

