Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,618 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 127,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 221,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Pfizer by 9.9% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 934,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,989,000 after acquiring an additional 83,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,340,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,267,441. The firm has a market cap of $160.45 billion, a PE ratio of -471.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

