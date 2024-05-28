PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.71

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.71 and last traded at $49.71, with a volume of 174226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.70.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

