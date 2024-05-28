Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,045 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 625,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,309,000 after buying an additional 32,710 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 23,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 647,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,342,000 after buying an additional 216,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 144,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 13,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Down 0.8 %

UL stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,189,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,320. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $54.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.38.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

