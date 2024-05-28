Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Decreases Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC cut its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTE. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 172,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after buying an additional 80,516 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 49,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE TTE traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $72.15. 566,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,545,155. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 billion. Analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

