Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Purchases 72 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 2.4% of Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $6,225,987,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 113,495.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,140,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,288 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 43.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,343,631,000 after buying an additional 1,228,755 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $560,563,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,019,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,338,203,000 after acquiring an additional 573,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,296.91.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.3 %

AVGO stock traded up $4.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,412.45. 2,290,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,826. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,328.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,208.39. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $776.38 and a 52 week high of $1,445.40. The company has a market cap of $654.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

