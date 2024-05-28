Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Sells 191 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.5% of Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,016,878,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,017,893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,151,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603,090 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $253,076,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,246,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.50. 6,837,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,274,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $134.40 and a 12 month high of $205.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

