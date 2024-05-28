Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Sells 322 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC cut its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 195.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818,001 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 34.8% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,942,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,401 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 12,859.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 875,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,170,000 after purchasing an additional 869,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $41,212,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth about $33,040,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FNF traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.29. The stock had a trading volume of 883,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,420. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average of $49.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.33. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.61 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNF shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

