Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Trims Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC trimmed its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,467 shares of company stock valued at $8,433,168 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE traded down $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $103.81 and a one year high of $140.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.17.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

