Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Acquires 4,850 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,546.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total transaction of $10,539,491.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $10,895,641.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,546.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,561 shares of company stock worth $53,645,658 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.06. 3,691,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,511,255. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.49. The company has a market cap of $277.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.