Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Acquires 6,318 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 0.8% of Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $274.49. 4,339,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,322,638. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.30. The firm has a market cap of $502.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.14 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

