Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Acquires New Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 326.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 2.1 %

KHC stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.11. 3,716,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,861,236. The company has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.24.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.