Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Acquires Shares of 2,882 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. E&G Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 8,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 19,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 3,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KKR traded down $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.09. 1,751,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,843. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $93.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.84.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

