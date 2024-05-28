Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Boosts Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $496,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.97. 288,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,176. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $145.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.60 and a 200 day moving average of $133.09.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.17.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $706,312.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,610.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total value of $706,312.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,610.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,928 shares of company stock worth $1,656,062. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

