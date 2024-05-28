Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Buys 4,466 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.1% of Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $176.33. 11,403,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,919,543. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.63. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.83 and a 1-year high of $179.95.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,935 shares of company stock valued at $31,178,987 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

