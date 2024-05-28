Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Buys Shares of 11,376 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,376 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 267.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.54. The stock had a trading volume of 20,918,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,658,982. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.06. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AAL has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.90 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.62.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

