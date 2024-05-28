Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Grows Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 25,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,486,980. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $584.05. 883,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $603.82. The company has a market cap of $222.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $576.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $549.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $605.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.