Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Redburn Atlantic raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.61. 1,664,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,999,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $192.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.90.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

