Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Invests $201,000 in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $1,440,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,639 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,209,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 304,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 175,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Marathon Oil by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 449,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 76,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $997,999.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,921.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 80,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $2,172,630.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,065,130.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $26.30. 7,669,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,299,983. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.28. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $21.81 and a 52 week high of $30.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

