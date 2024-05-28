Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Reduces Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co cut its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 22.5% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the third quarter worth about $185,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Elevance Health by 8.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,943,000 after purchasing an additional 17,278 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Elevance Health by 0.9% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 149,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Elevance Health by 2.1% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.42.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV traded down $4.34 on Tuesday, hitting $517.07. 904,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,446. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $523.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.91. The firm has a market cap of $120.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $550.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

