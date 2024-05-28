Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP) Short Interest Down 70.0% in May

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFPP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

PNFPP stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.41. The company had a trading volume of 11,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,519. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.40. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $24.81.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.422 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PNFPP Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

