PLANET Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $23.40 Million (PLANET)

PLANET (PLANET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 28th. Over the last week, PLANET has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. PLANET has a market capitalization of $23.40 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of PLANET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PLANET token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PLANET Token Profile

PLANET launched on May 29th, 2023. PLANET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,010 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000,000 tokens. PLANET’s official Twitter account is @planetrefi. PLANET’s official website is planetrefi.com.

PLANET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLANET (PLANET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PLANET has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,010 with 851,450,035,658.0182 in circulation. The last known price of PLANET is 0.00002697 USD and is down -3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $2,073,282.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://planetrefi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLANET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLANET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PLANET using one of the exchanges listed above.

