Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.68.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $4.80 to $4.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark cut their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Planet Labs PBC
Institutional Trading of Planet Labs PBC
Planet Labs PBC Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of PL opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $552.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. Planet Labs PBC has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $5.00.
Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.64 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 63.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Planet Labs PBC Company Profile
Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company's platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Planet Labs PBC
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.