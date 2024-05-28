Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.64

Shares of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.64 and last traded at C$2.64, with a volume of 56629 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.45.

Platinum Group Metals Stock Up 5.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 15.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of C$265.42 million, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa.

