Portfolio Design Labs LLC Invests $3.89 Million in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 28,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,000. Genuine Parts accounts for approximately 1.5% of Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,707,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $353,436,000 after purchasing an additional 185,913 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $373,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,361 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,916,000 after acquiring an additional 313,438 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,597,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,687,000 after acquiring an additional 31,155 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,643,000. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GPC stock traded down $3.45 on Tuesday, reaching $141.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,380. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.72. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $170.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.59%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPC. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.10.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

