Portfolio Design Labs LLC Invests $682,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.0% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $401.03. 959,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,935. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $408.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $386.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.18. The stock has a market cap of $142.25 billion, a PE ratio of 73.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,628.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,290 shares of company stock valued at $57,207,154. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

