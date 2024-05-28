Portfolio Design Labs LLC Purchases Shares of 17,756 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,000. Texas Instruments comprises about 1.1% of Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,657,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,654,432. The company has a market cap of $181.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

