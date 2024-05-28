Portfolio Design Labs LLC Takes Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,000. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 2.0% of Portfolio Design Labs LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $2.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.11. 6,367,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,615,809. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.91 and its 200-day moving average is $156.14. The company has a market capitalization of $384.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $168.54.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,320 shares of company stock valued at $25,535,744 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

