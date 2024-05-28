POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKX. DMC Group LLC increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in POSCO by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in POSCO by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in POSCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of PKX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,167. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.42 and a 12-month high of $133.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.01 and its 200 day moving average is $81.94.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 2.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

