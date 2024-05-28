Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.67.

POST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

POST stock opened at $106.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Post has a 1 year low of $78.85 and a 1 year high of $108.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.65.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Post will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $158,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,762,225.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Post in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,698,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Post in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Post in the third quarter valued at about $416,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Post by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in Post by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 38,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

