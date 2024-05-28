Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) Short Interest Update

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, an increase of 484.0% from the April 30th total of 20,600 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 171,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Predictive Oncology stock. Carnegie Mellon University bought a new position in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Predictive Oncology accounts for about 0.0% of Carnegie Mellon University’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Carnegie Mellon University owned about 0.26% of Predictive Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of POAI stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.09. 96,792,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,671. Predictive Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $7.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.39.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology ( NASDAQ:POAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 754.13% and a negative return on equity of 151.51%.

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

