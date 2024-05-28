Prom (PROM) Trading Up 5.7% Over Last 7 Days

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $10.91 or 0.00015932 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Prom has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $199.17 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00009455 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011288 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001364 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,504.92 or 1.00010075 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00011654 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.33 or 0.00111427 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00003777 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 10.70940972 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $5,418,123.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

