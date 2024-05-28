ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Bought by Westwood Wealth Management

Westwood Wealth Management raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra QQQ makes up 7.2% of Westwood Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $9,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QLD. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Performance

QLD stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,729,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,081. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.37. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $92.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

