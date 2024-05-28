Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 18th

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.

Prospect Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 102.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PSEC stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $5.67. 1,852,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,525. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Prospect Capital has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Prospect Capital news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

PSEC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PSEC

About Prospect Capital

(Get Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.