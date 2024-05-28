Prospect Capital Co. (PSEC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 18th

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.
Prospect Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 102.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.
Prospect Capital Stock Performance
Shares of PSEC stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $5.67. 1,852,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,525. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Prospect Capital has a 1-year low of $5.03 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PSEC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on PSEC
About Prospect Capital
Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Prospect Capital
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.