Provident Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,665 Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE PLOW traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $25.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,580. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.70. The stock has a market cap of $581.64 million, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $95.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

View Our Latest Report on Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.