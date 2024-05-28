Provident Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 950 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,382,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 62,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.30. 604,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,703. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.98. The company has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.