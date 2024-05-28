Provident Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the quarter. NICE comprises approximately 3.2% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of NICE worth $34,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in NICE by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NICE. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded NICE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays increased their target price on NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded NICE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.92.

NICE Trading Up 0.9 %

NICE traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.33. The company had a trading volume of 461,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,311. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.17. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $149.54 and a 52 week high of $270.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About NICE

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.