Provident Investment Management Inc. Has $66.36 Million Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Provident Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,354,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,930 shares during the period. Copart makes up about 6.3% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Copart worth $66,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,287,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 213,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,183,000 after buying an additional 108,298 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 138.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 962,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,463,000 after buying an additional 558,111 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $1.29 on Tuesday, hitting $52.73. 4,164,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,431,048. The company has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.96. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $58.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Copart

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.