Provident Investment Management Inc. Has $831,000 Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 143.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Chevron by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,860,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,129,690. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $293.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.10.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

