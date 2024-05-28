Provident Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International accounts for 4.3% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of MGM Resorts International worth $45,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,346,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,190,000 after purchasing an additional 202,434 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,401,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,295,000 after buying an additional 416,911 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at $2,012,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,912,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,302,000 after buying an additional 82,134 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,637,576.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,637,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $178,190.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,688 shares of company stock worth $14,300,967 in the last 90 days. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of MGM traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.98. The company had a trading volume of 3,666,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,936. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.22. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

