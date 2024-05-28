Provident Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,395 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,542,988,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,065,475 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $446,303,000 after buying an additional 2,861,358 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 663.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,401,702 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $105,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,950 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 43.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 6,311,296 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $279,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 422.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,678,815 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, May 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA remained flat at $38.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 16,937,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,485,893. The stock has a market cap of $151.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.03. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

