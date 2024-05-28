Provident Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,812 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Provident Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,174,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the period. Air Lease accounts for about 4.7% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $49,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,834,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,660,000 after purchasing an additional 178,632 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Air Lease by 0.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,720,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,225,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Air Lease by 13.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,825,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,943,000 after buying an additional 217,170 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Air Lease by 15.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,669,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,787,000 after acquiring an additional 226,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Air Lease by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,420,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,557,000 after acquiring an additional 133,195 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $482,745.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,081.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $482,745.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,081.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 11,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $530,496.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

AL stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.86. The company had a trading volume of 644,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,420. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $52.31.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $663.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.26 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 21.89%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 16.94%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

