PSQ (PSQH) versus The Competition Critical Review

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare PSQ to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.3% of PSQ shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of PSQ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for PSQ and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PSQ 0 0 2 0 3.00 PSQ Competitors 176 538 636 22 2.37

Volatility and Risk

PSQ presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 104.92%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 91.60%. Given PSQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PSQ is more favorable than its peers.

PSQ has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PSQ’s peers have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PSQ and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PSQ $5.69 million -$53.33 million -0.15 PSQ Competitors $1.19 billion $238.01 million -2.46

PSQ’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PSQ. PSQ is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares PSQ and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PSQ -674.94% -762.28% -62.43% PSQ Competitors -69.86% -110.64% -16.13%

Summary

PSQ peers beat PSQ on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About PSQ

PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

