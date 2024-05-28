Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PULM opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.90. Pulmatrix has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $2.88.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 75.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.05%. The business had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.