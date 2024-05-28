Quadrise (LON:QED) Stock Price Up 19.8%

Quadrise Plc (LON:QED – Get Free Report) traded up 19.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.76 ($0.02). 12,334,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 5,192,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.47 ($0.02).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.64.

Quadrise Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells emulsion fuels for use in power generation, industrial, marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. The company produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue (MSAR) technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil; and oil-in-water emulsified synthetic biofuels through its bioMSAR technology as a substitute for biofuel.

