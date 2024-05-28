Quaker Wealth Management LLC Purchases 701 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 9.5% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,748,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,814,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 110,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,243,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,806,000. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $261.76. 3,077,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,142,391. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $256.07 and a 200-day moving average of $245.35. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $263.92. The stock has a market cap of $392.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

