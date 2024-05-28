Quaker Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 178,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 17,573 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the third quarter worth about $427,000. Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 55,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,060,000.

NYSEARCA:MARB traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $19.63. The stock had a trading volume of 24,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,480. The stock has a market cap of $46.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.86. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $20.45.

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

