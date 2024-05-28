Quaker Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for 2.8% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Quaker Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 518.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,316,000 after acquiring an additional 888,536 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,236,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,338,000 after acquiring an additional 440,740 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,385,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 231.4% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 107,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after acquiring an additional 75,124 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $8,926,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDE stock traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $129.36. 499,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,663. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $105.51 and a 52 week high of $137.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.98.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

