Quaker Wealth Management LLC Sells 170 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $5.26 on Tuesday, hitting $550.49. 372,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $397.76 and a 52 week high of $551.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $517.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.02.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

